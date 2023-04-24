Community prepares to honor late Overbrook Police Chief at memorial event

FILE - Overbrook Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth
FILE - Overbrook Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is preparing to remember and honor late Overbrook Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth at a memorial event at Overbrook City Lake.

Brandi Shepard, the daughter of late Overbrook Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth, says a memorial event will be hosted for her father between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Shepard said the event will be held at the Overbrook City Lake where friends and family will gather to share memories about Terry. Food trucks will be set up at the lake to feed the crowd, however, guests are welcome to bring their own lunch.

Shepard noted that guests should feel free to bring their own blankets or chairs for a picnic at the lake. The GoFundMe account she previously set up will continue to collect funds before the event.

According to Shepard, there is a plant o unveil a memorial bench for Chief Hollingsworth at the lake. Any donations received will go toward law enforcement agencies in dosage Co. to update needed equipment and send new officers to training.

At this time, Shepard said there are no plans to go through with the softball event previously mentioned.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

