CNN, Don Lemon part ways

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Tucker Carlson isn’t the only big departure from cable news on Monday.

CNN and Don Lemon have parted ways.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” CNN said in a Twitter post.

The journalist confirmed his departure on social media, saying he had been terminated and was “stunned.”

Lemon said he had been informed by his agent that he was let go.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone at management would have the decency to contact me directly,” he said. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Lemon had been under fire recently in connection with comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.

