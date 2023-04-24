Celebrate, recognize libraries during Kansas Library Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April 23 to April 29 is National Library Week — a national celebration of libraries and the influential impact and knowledge libraries can bring to a community.

Sunday, April 23, to Saturday, April 29, is the 65th annual National Library Week. To celebrate, Governor Laura Kelly, alongside the American Library Association, declared the week Kansas Library Week.

Throughout the week, each day will recognize the history and community outreach that every library brings 365 days a year.

Monday: Library History – At the State Library of Kansas , we will share historical trivia and get an up close, virtual look at the physical collection’s hidden gems. What is the history of your library?

Tuesday: Library Workers Day – Recognizing staff who keep our programs running is important! You can tag the State Library on Facebook and Instagram @statelibraryofkansas so we can share some recognition!

Wednesday: Outreach Day – Show us your favorite event or activity from the last year or ever! It will be great to see everyone having fun!

Thursday: Throw Back Thursday is a round-up of everyone’s favorite childhood book. Be sure to tell us why it is your favorite and/or who gave it to you!

Friday: Book face Friday – Let us see what you’ve got! Do not forget to tag us! (@statelibraryofkansas)

According to the State Library of Kansas, there are considerable resources available for the public other than fiction and non-fiction books with unique stories to share. The State Library also has resources available for government leaders and state agencies, digital resources, and specialized reading materials for anyone with a print disability. While also providing support for educators and librarians across the state.

If you have questions about the State Library and its programs, click HERE for more contact information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.