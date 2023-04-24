Bridge inspection reduces traffic to single lane on K-13 north of Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge inspection is set to reduce traffic to a single lane on Kansas Highway 13 north of Manhattan and drivers should prepare for a delay.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced that the Spillway bridge on K-13 north of Manhattan will be reduced to a single lane on Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26. Work will take place on the bridge between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

KDOT noted that crews will provide traffic control while bridge inspections are completed. Flaggers will direct traffic through the area to be marked by signs and cones. Drivers should plan for a delay of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

