2-vehicle weekend collision in Manhattan sends 2 to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision in Manhattan over the weekend sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Amherst Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Patrick Stewart, 36, of Lost Springs, and a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Bokhui Sifdol, 70, of Manhattan, had collided with each other.

RCPD noted that the collision caused Sifdol’s CRV to crash into the parking lot of Rock Hills Church.

Officials said Stewart and Sifdol’s passenger, Raymond Sifdol, 84, of Manhattan, were both taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan with minor injuries.

