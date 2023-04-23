Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center hosts Earth Day celebration to ‘Party for the Planet’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo joined over 130 zoos and aquariums across the country to hold an Earth Day event where the public can learn ways to creative positive changes for the environment.

Saturday’s “Party for the Planet” was a chance to enjoy the environment, and also learn about the impact people have on it.

“We celebrate all the great things that are being done to help our environment, all different aspects of our environment,” said Dennis Dinwiddie, Conservation and Education director for the Topeka Zoo. “And talk about the challenges we’re still facing and what everybody can do from their own home and yard and garden to be able to make a difference, to leave a footprint, to actually help to change things for the better for the Earth.”

Dinwiddie says celebrating Earth Day at the zoo allows people to see first-hand the effect human activity has on the ecosystem.

“Here you can stand in front of tigers and we can talk about why there are fewer than 400 of these beautiful amazing creatures left in the wild on Earth, of the Sumatran tigers like the ones here at your Topeka Zoo. So here we can talk about why that is happening, what the problem is.”

Kids also got to join in on the fun with activities like animal meet & greets, face-painting, and craft stations.

5th grader Braxton participated in an essay writing contest and received honorable mention for his five page entry.

“My story was about the Kamancha Brown Bear in 1925. The winter in the Soviet Union, he was trying to stay alive being transported all around Russia during World War II, during the Battle of Moscow,” Braxton said.

Julia participated in the Topeka Zoo’s art portion of the contest with her photographs of nature. She said she saw some of the effect people can have on wildlife and their habitats.

“I saw these ducks and it had this plastic thing around so then i was like aww and that kind of connected,” she said.

One of the over 40 booths on display Saturday showed how some of the everyday products people use can contain ingredients that are very harmful to the environment.

“Showing the participants of our Earth Day celebration about the Palm Oil Scan App. So this is a free app that you can get at the IOS store or the Google Play store. With this app you can grocery products, you can scan cleaning products, and you can find out if the company that produces that product is using sustainably sourced palm oil

Zoo officials said 16 different area agencies took part in the Earth Day event.

