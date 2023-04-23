Topeka Housing Authority announces applications for rental assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Housing Authority announced Sunday that pre-applications will be available Monday, April 24 for low-income families and individuals in Topeka. Applications will be accepted until further notice.

A family of four with an annual income below $41,350 may qualify for rental assistance. A single person living alone qualifies if their annual income is below $28,950.

According to their release, the Topeka Housing Authority uses an admission preference for families and individuals that are working, or elderly, or disabled and are a resident in Shawnee County. This means rental assistance is first made available to Topeka families whose head of household, spouse or sole member is employed, and wages are received on a regular basis, or is elderly, 62 years or older, or is a person with a disability.

Rental homes and apartments must meet Uniform Physical Condition Standards (UPCS-V), have reasonable rent and the landlord must be willing to enter a contract with the Section 8 program.

The rental housing assistance comes from the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, a program that provides monthly rent assistance to low income families with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications must be done online by going to tha.gov, then clicking the “Apply” button at the top of the page. Anyone in need of assistance applying can visit the Topeka Housing Authority located at 2010 SE California Ave. in Topeka Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

Interested landlords should contact the Topeka Housing Authority at (785) 357-8842 for more information.

