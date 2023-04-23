Keyontae Johnson declares for NBA Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson announced his declaration for the 2023 NBA Draft via Twitter on Sunday.

The star forward transferred to K-State from Florida with one season of eligibility remaining. He hadn’t played in a college basketball game since December, 2020 when he collapsed on the court.

However, Johnson stated he is maintaining his eligibility. He could technically appeal for a medical redshirt and be granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility since he missed most of two full seasons.

The All-American averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at K-State. In his post, he took the time to thank K-State for welcoming him in the way it did.

“Kansas State, I gave you guys my blood, sweat, and tears, and in return, you all gave me the confidence I needed to take this next step, one that I have dreamed of my whole life,” he said. “I bet on myself, but I wouldn’t be here without you, which is why this announcement is so bittersweet.”

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

