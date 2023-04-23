Keyontae Johnson declares for NBA Draft

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson brings the ball down court against Montana State during...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson brings the ball down court against Montana State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson announced his declaration for the 2023 NBA Draft via Twitter on Sunday.

The star forward transferred to K-State from Florida with one season of eligibility remaining. He hadn’t played in a college basketball game since December, 2020 when he collapsed on the court.

However, Johnson stated he is maintaining his eligibility. He could technically appeal for a medical redshirt and be granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility since he missed most of two full seasons.

The All-American averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at K-State. In his post, he took the time to thank K-State for welcoming him in the way it did.

“Kansas State, I gave you guys my blood, sweat, and tears, and in return, you all gave me the confidence I needed to take this next step, one that I have dreamed of my whole life,” he said. “I bet on myself, but I wouldn’t be here without you, which is why this announcement is so bittersweet.”

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.
Laird Noller Companies opens new RV Supercenter in Topeka
American Cornhole League in Topeka
Cornhole pros, NFL players compete in capitol city
Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in the...
Police investigating report of robbery to woman in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Letcher and Afful at Kansas' Pro Day
Washburn’s Letcher Jr., Afful gearing up for NFL Draft
Washburn baseball beats Rogers State in game two, April 22, 2023.
Washburn baseball beats Rogers state again
Washburn RHP Casey Steward
Washburn baseball wins series over Rogers State
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State 12-1
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State