Kansas softball walks off Texas Tech

Kansas Softball against Texas Tech
Kansas Softball against Texas Tech(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It took until the bottom of the seventh for the games first run to be scored, as the Jayhawks surpass their win total from last season with a 1-0 win over Texas Tech.

Lizzy Ludwig was spectacular on the mound tossing a complete game shutout, allowing five hits, no walks and setting a career high in strikeouts with five.

Peyton Renzi was the hero for KU hitting a sacrifice fly to left field Ashlyn Anderson scored from third and that was the ball game.

Kansas is now 21-21 on the year as they wrap up their series with the Red Raiders Monday with first pitch at 1:00.

