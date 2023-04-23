Kansas softball walks off Texas Tech

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It took until the bottom of the seventh for the games first run to be scored, as the Jayhawks surpass their win total from last season with a 1-0 win over Texas Tech.

Lizzy Ludwig was spectacular on the mound tossing a complete game shutout, allowing five hits, no walks and setting a career high in strikeouts with five.

Peyton Renzi was the hero for KU hitting a sacrifice fly to left field Ashlyn Anderson scored from third and that was the ball game.

Kansas is now 21-21 on the year as they wrap up their series with the Red Raiders Monday with first pitch at 1:00.

