CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system of Greenwood resident Bryan Bunton. (BRYAN BUNTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenwood, Ind. (CNN) - A loud boom Friday night had concerned residents in central Indiana asking questions.

A resident of Greenwood, Indiana, picked up on his home security system what appears to be a bright light flying across the sky, followed by a loud booming sound. A resident in Westfield, Indiana, also caught the sound on his home video system.

A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system. (MARK ZIELES)

Emergency management officials said the sound was likely a sonic boom caused by a meteor.

The explanation lines up with reports from pilots in Kentucky who said they saw a meteor to the north.

The National Weather Service also picked up something that could have been a meteor on its lightning detection system, which has picked up meteorites in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
American Cornhole League in Topeka
Cornhole pros, NFL players compete in capitol city
Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in the...
Police investigating report of robbery to woman in southeast Topeka
Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.
Laird Noller Companies opens new RV Supercenter in Topeka

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom alarms residents in Indiana
Cool Again Today And More Rain This Week
Cool Again Today And More Rain This Week
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana