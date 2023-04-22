Zyanna Walker talks transferring to K-State women’s basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State women’s basketball landed one of the most sought after names in the transfer portal on Wednesday, former Louisville guard Zyanna Walker.

Walker is a Wichita native, who was named the 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year before heading to play at Louisville for one year.

In that one year, she averaged 25.7 ppg, 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 steals.

Walker says she’s excited to be playing back in her home state.

”It’s in the family. They’re super excited to be two hours away from where I’m going to be playing and they’re going to be able to catch a lot of my games,” she said.

Walker is looking forward to being able to play a bigger role with the Wildcats.

“K-State was one of the first schools to come after me in the portal. I know they really needed me and were looking for something in me, so that meant a lot,” she said.

