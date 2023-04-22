Washburn’s Letcher Jr., Afful gearing up for NFL Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since Kansas’ Pro Day, former Washburn receivers are receiving good feedback from NFL teams.

Both told 13 Sports that they had a workout with the Chiefs earlier this month and they’ve heard from several NFL teams.

With Afful being from Lawrence and Letcher being from Kansas City, they say this is a great opportunity for both of them to hopefully be have their names called. They told 13 Sports they have a feeling they could slip into the later rounds of the draft.

They say Washburn helped them get to this point with head coach Craig Schurig’s pro style offense.

Letcher and Afful say this is what NFL teams will get out of them if given the opportunity.

”I’m a hard worker, I’m a locker room guy, I get a long with everyone easily,” Afful said. “I definitely like to get together with the coaching staff and disect the game and learn more and I’m definitely a student of the game but besides that, come get me. I’m a fast guy and what not so they’ll definitely love me as a player when I get there.”

”I’m fun. I can get along with anybody, Letcher said. “I love the game and want to learn more about the game. I have no problem with studying film, I love football so being a part of the team and being around them more often will be beneficial for them but also for me.”

Afful and Letcher say they believe they’re the best one-two punch in Washburn history and they learned a lot from each other and pushed each other to be in the position they’re in.

The NFL Draft is Apr. 27-29.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.