Washburn’s Letcher Jr., Afful gearing up for NFL Draft

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since Kansas’ Pro Day, former Washburn receivers are receiving good feedback from NFL teams.

Both told 13 Sports that they had a workout with the Chiefs earlier this month and they’ve heard from several NFL teams.

With Afful being from Lawrence and Letcher being from Kansas City, they say this is a great opportunity for both of them to hopefully be have their names called. They told 13 Sports they have a feeling they could slip into the later rounds of the draft.

They say Washburn helped them get to this point with head coach Craig Schurig’s pro style offense.

Letcher and Afful say this is what NFL teams will get out of them if given the opportunity.

”I’m a hard worker, I’m a locker room guy, I get a long with everyone easily,” Afful said. “I definitely like to get together with the coaching staff and disect the game and learn more and I’m definitely a student of the game but besides that, come get me. I’m a fast guy and what not so they’ll definitely love me as a player when I get there.”

”I’m fun. I can get along with anybody, Letcher said. “I love the game and want to learn more about the game. I have no problem with studying film, I love football so being a part of the team and being around them more often will be beneficial for them but also for me.”

Afful and Letcher say they believe they’re the best one-two punch in Washburn history and they learned a lot from each other and pushed each other to be in the position they’re in.

The NFL Draft is Apr. 27-29.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday...
One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence

Latest News

Washburn baseball beats Rogers State in game two, April 22, 2023.
Washburn baseball beats Rogers state again
Washburn RHP Casey Steward
Washburn baseball wins series over Rogers State
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State 12-1
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State 12-1
Washburn baseball beats Rogers State 12-1