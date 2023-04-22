Washburn men’s tennis wins MIAA Tournament Championship

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Washburn men’s tennis is bringing a tournament title back to Topeka.

The Ichabods swept No. 15 Northwest Missouri State 4-0 in the Championship game of the MIAA Tournament on Friday.

Washburn (16-7) outscored opponents 12-2 on the way to the 2023 title. The Ichabods did not lose a point in either the semifinal or championship match.

Northwest Missouri State entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and the No. 1 seed from the MIAA. Washburn was the No. 2 seed.

It’s the first time Washburn has won the conference tournament since 2009-10. They’ve now qualified for the NCAA Regional Tournament for their third straight season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in Kiowa County in...
Wisconsin man, 19, killed in head-on crash in Kiowa County
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills related to changes to childcare centers,...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on childcare qualifications, ballot provisions and abortion procedures
Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500...
Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Wichita Heights senior Zyanna Walker was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on March...
Zyanna Walker talks transferring to K-State women’s basketball
Zyanna Walker talks K-State transfer
Washburn men's tennis wins MIAA Tournament
American Cornhole League in Topeka
Cornhole pros, NFL players compete in capitol city