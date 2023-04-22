Washburn men’s tennis wins MIAA Tournament Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Washburn men’s tennis is bringing a tournament title back to Topeka.

The Ichabods swept No. 15 Northwest Missouri State 4-0 in the Championship game of the MIAA Tournament on Friday.

Washburn (16-7) outscored opponents 12-2 on the way to the 2023 title. The Ichabods did not lose a point in either the semifinal or championship match.

Northwest Missouri State entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and the No. 1 seed from the MIAA. Washburn was the No. 2 seed.

It’s the first time Washburn has won the conference tournament since 2009-10. They’ve now qualified for the NCAA Regional Tournament for their third straight season.

