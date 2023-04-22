Washburn baseball wins series over Rogers State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bat rack for the Ichabods continues to stay hot, as they pick up another win over the Hillcats, 9-3 Saturday.

Washburn’s Casey Steward had a no-hitter through six innings but was pulled after that. He walked five hitters and struck out 10.

Andrew Schmidtlein had three RBI on the day and Ike Book went 2-3 with two RBI.

Washburn looks to sweep the series against Rogers State Sunday with first pitch at 1:00 p.m.

