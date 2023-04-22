Washburn baseball wins series over Rogers State

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bat rack for the Ichabods continues to stay hot, as they pick up another win over the Hillcats, 9-3 Saturday.

Washburn’s Casey Steward had a no-hitter through six innings but was pulled after that. He walked five hitters and struck out 10.

Andrew Schmidtlein had three RBI on the day and Ike Book went 2-3 with two RBI.

Washburn looks to sweep the series against Rogers State Sunday with first pitch at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday...
One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence

Latest News

Letcher and Afful at Kansas' Pro Day
Washburn’s Letcher Jr., Afful gearing up for NFL Draft
Washburn baseball beats Rogers State in game two, April 22, 2023.
Washburn baseball beats Rogers state again
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State 12-1
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State
Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State 12-1
Washburn baseball beats Rogers State 12-1