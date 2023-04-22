Washburn baseball dominates Rogers State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn baseball dominated Rogers State with a convincing 12-1 win on Friday at Falley Field.

The Ichabods got out to a 9-0 start by the end of the fourth inning, and they never looked back, only allowing one run by the Hillcats in the top of the fifth. The game only lasted seven innings due to the run rule.

First pitch of game two is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

