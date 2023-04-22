Unknown material spill leads to stream advisory in Lenexa

By Jerick Tafoya
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stream advisory has been issued in Lenexa, Kan.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a stream advisory on Friday for an unnamed tributary east of Mill Creek located South of 95th Street and Renner Blvd near I-435.

KDHE officials said that the stream advisory results from an unknown material spill.

In addition to KDHE, the Environmental Protection Agency, Johnson County, and the City of Lenexa are jointly investigating the cause of the spill.

KDHE advises everyone not to enter the stream nor allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once the tributary is deemed safe.

