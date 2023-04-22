Traffic reduced to one-way on MLK Jr. Dr. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic will be reduced to one-way on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from Poyntz Ave. to Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan announced Black & McDonald will begin Monday, April 24 replacing utility poles and electric lines for Evergy on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from Poyntz Ave. to Anderson Ave. The work will proceed in six one-block-long phases.

City of Manhattan said during each phase, traffic control will be in place to reduce the roadway to one lane.

Flaggers will be present to guide traffic through the impacted area. Officials said to expect delays.

Each day, work will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. to avoid high traffic.

Traffic impacts include expecting light to moderate traffic and some delays on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. between Poyntz Ave. and Anderson Ave.

The project is estimated to take two weeks to complete, weather dependent.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.