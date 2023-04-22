Ten K-State students honored with Outstanding Graduating Senior Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten Kansas State University students were honored with the Dean of Student Life Outstanding Graduating Senior Awards.

Kansas State University announced the award acknowledges the significant contributions of graduating seniors to student life during their time at K-State. Directors and staff members in the Division of Student Life on the Manhattan and Salina campuses nominate candidates, and the winners are selected by a committee

Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Thomas Lane will present the awards to the graduating seniors at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 in the Flint Hills Room at the K-State Student Union. Family, friends, staff, and faculty are invited to attend the celebration.

“Each year I continue to be impressed by the significant contributions of our Outstanding Graduating Senior awardees,” said Lane. “This year’s awardees continue that legacy of K-State excellence. Each of them has worked diligently and creatively to improve the quality of student life at our university. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to recognize their accomplishments and thank them for the impactful leadership they have consistently shown throughout their time as students. They will continue to do K-State proud as they transition to alumni, and I am excited to see what their future holds for them.”

The 2023 recipients of the Dean of Students Outstanding Graduating Senior Award are:

Natalia Rodriguez, human resources management and Spanish, Gardner

Camden Mayfield, mechanical engineering, Kansas City

Cathleen Cowell, political science and international studies, Larned

Susanna, Black, human resources management and marketing, Leawood

Emmanuel Ugwuegbu, biology and pre-medicine, Lenexa

Parker Vulgamore, agriculture economics, Scott City

Blake Phillips, management information systems and operations and supply chain management, Tonganoxie

Jeff Ebeck, finance, Wellsville

Christopher Burrell, mechanical engineering, Wichita

From out of state:

Justin Dunham, professional pilot and business technology management, Jackson, Wisconsin

