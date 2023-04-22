Saturday forecast: A chilly but dry weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concern this weekend is the freeze warning for the entire area of northeast KS dropping below freezing for Saturday night. With light winds there will also be a higher probability of frost as well vs Saturday morning. As temperatures warm with dry conditions Sunday and most of Monday, rain chances do return by Monday night.

Taking Action:

Below freezing temperatures expected tonight. If you didn’t take care of any sensitive vegetation for Saturday morning, make sure you do so tonight by covering them up or bringing them inside because it will be colder.

Rain chances exist next week but confidence has lowered on specific details like timing and how much rain to expect so keep checking back daily for updates.



With the concern for lows to drop below freezing tonight, the question is will this be the last time this season. It’s possible but not guaranteed. The cool air hangs around the northern half of the US through the beginning of May and if conditions line up right including it getting down into northeast KS, temperatures may still drop in the 30s after this weekend but the uncertainty will be how cool in the 30s.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 46 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny (more clouds may move into extreme northeast KS through the day especially from Topeka to the northeast). Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: High clouds in the afternoon but generally mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Monday will be in the 60s again with most spots in the low-mid 60s. While there is a low chance some areas may start to get rain late Monday afternoon, the better chance for rain will move in after sunset. Models do keep the rain into Tuesday mainly in the morning with dry conditions by the afternoon.

It is worth noting that one of the long range models that was indicating most spots in the 0.5″ to 2″ range for the week is now indicating everyone will get less than 0.30″. So you get the idea confidence has lowered considerably on rain details for the week. What hasn’t changed is the lack of instability….which means the risk for t-storms is very low so severe weather is not expected at all and whatever we get, whenever will just be rain.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.