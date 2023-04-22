Sandblast company generously offers free service to renovate Topeka Cemetery’s Hummer Fountain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Cemetery’s fountain underwent some maintenance for free on Friday, April 21, thanks to the generosity of others.

Ashton Kate Construction LLC. in Wamego contacted the cemetery, volunteering to sandblast and renovate its Hummer Fountain before the Memorial Day ceremonies free of charge. Ashton Torrey is the owner and operator of the company and said she heard about this opportunity and just went for it.

“I just feel like... I like giving back, and that’s what God wants us to do,” said Torrey. “Is to give back and be good neighbors to each other. I heard about this and was like, ‘Well, let’s do it.’”

Torrey plans to sandblast the old paint off and add two coats of epoxy paint over it to make the fountain look brand new.

According to Lisa Sandmeyer, the cemetery superintendent, the fountain is a tribute to Nancy Hummer, the daughter of the late Dana and Louise Hummer. Louise Hummer was one of the cemetery’s long-time board members, and Dana was a former Topeka Police Chief. Sandmeyer said she greatly appreciated the help keeping the Hummer Fountain in its best condition.

“I was stunned,” said Sandmeyer. “I was absolutely stunned and grateful. You know, Topeka cemetery is a non-profit, and anything — any gifts like this we have. Just makes it that much easier for us.”

The upcoming Memorial Day commemorations the cemetery has coming up in May include the Sons of Union Veterans organization planning a Memorial Day ceremony for Saturday, May 27, at the Topeka cemetery, and on Memorial Day, May 29, the cemetery will host a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m.

