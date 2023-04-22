River City Pharmacy discounts save community $4.5 million in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - River City Pharmacy saved its community more than $4.5 million in the first year.

River City Pharmacy within Heartland Community Health Center is celebrating its one-year anniversary by educating the public about the benefits of using a 340B pharmacy. The pharmacy also saved patients more than $4.5 million on their medications based on usual and customary pricing.

Heartland Community Health Center is Lawrence’s main safety net health care provider that accepts patients regardless of income or insurance status. In 2022, Heartland care for 20,358 patients for 64,520 visits. More than 57% of patients receiving care at Heartland either use Medicaid as their only source of health insurance or do not have health insurance.

Chief Development Officer Elizabeth Keever shared a comment about 340B program.

“As part of the 340B program, when patients use their health insurance at River City Pharmacy and Heartland these funds are reinvested to increase access to affordable, comprehensive care for all patients,” said Keever. “In fact, if you have commercial health insurance and fill a prescription at River City, this helps provide up to 4 prescriptions for people without health insurance.”

340B savings also help build new facilities, pay for patient transportation, hire more clinicians, fund advanced medical technology, engage with people experiencing homelessness, and provide additional health care services for uninsured patients.

Director of Pharmacy Brittany Wessels shared a comment about the pharmacy.

“This past year it’s been amazing to see the direct benefits Heartland patients receive from River City Pharmacy,” said Wessels. “By choosing to fill their prescriptions at River City, not only do people get access to a team trained to find the best prices on their prescriptions, they can also be a part of helping make medication and health care more affordable in our community for years to come.”

Heartland Community Health Center said an in-house pharmacy, River City, that assists patients in obtaining discounted medications is one of the many critical programs and health care services that are supported by the 340B program savings.

In its first year, River City Pharmacy provided 7,707 prescriptions at a discounted price to 1,161 patients.

River City Pharmacy is located at Heartland Community Health Center and offers drive-thru service for prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. This month, customers can stop by the drive-thru for more information on the 340B program and also receive a 20% off coupon for Uplift Coffee.

Learn more about River City Pharmacy at their website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.