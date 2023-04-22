Plates and Pours to give residents tasting tour of downtown Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plates and Pours gives residents the chance to taste and peruse local restaurants and bars in downtown Manhattan, Kan.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. announced Plates and Pours is a tasting tour of Downtown Manhattan culinary and craft-made cocktail and beer favorites from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. Officials said passport holders will have the opportunity to visit 12 local restaurants and bars including two new establishments, Therapie and Spark’s Burger Co.

All proceeds will benefit Downtown Manhattan, Inc., a nonprofit organization working to promote the businesses within and enhance the economic vitality of the city’s center.

Tickets for Plates and Pours can be purchased on the website.

