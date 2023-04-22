Party for the Planet held at Sunset Zoo for Earth Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Party for the Planet was held today at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan. Sunset Zoo was excited to celebrate conservation with the community Saturday.

The day-long festival hosted community booths around the Zoo for the public to learn about various conservation activities and a scavenger hunt for prizes related to conservation education. Additionally, there were food trucks, face painting, keeper chats at habitats throughout the day, and animal meet and greet with our education animals in the morning.

“We have over a dozen booths scattered throughout our zoo that are spreading that conservation message and doing activities with kids. We have things like our K-State master gardeners giving away plants and we have other organizations that are talking about conservation and recycling and different information so we are super glad to have all those community organizations join us but we also have fun things for kids like face painting,” said Melissa Kirkwood, marketing and development officer for Sunset Zoo.

Afternoon activities included Sulcata Tortoise feedings in the Sunset Zoo Wild Wonders room and an afternoon performance by KSU Tatsmaki Yosakoi at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

“Kansas master gardeners, we got beekeepers that are here today, we also have energy different companies that are here sharing their messaging, as well as the Kaw river keepers so we try to bring all different community organizations together to help support that overall message of conservation because that is what is going to save our animals, it’s what saves our earth, and there’s no better way to do that on Earth Day than to celebrate it in this way,” said Kirkwood.

Kirkwood said having the community out to support the zoo with this event is wonderful.

“It means a lot, we are a staple of the Manhattan community and so many families tell us that they really enjoy and count on us being here. Aside from all the fun activities we do like Party for the Planet we’re here every day 360 days a year and were taking care of some of the most endangered species,” said Kirkwood.

The zoo also celebrated its 90th birthday for this year with some cake for everyone there.

