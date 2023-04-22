Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash

WARNING BLEEPED PROFANITY: Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter / Chris Stevens, @SBOTTONE/Twitter/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The driver of a fuel truck who died in a fiery crash atop a major highway bridge in Connecticut has been identified as Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington.

State police released the driver’s name Friday evening, hours after the crash sent a huge column of black smoke pouring into the sky and closed part of the bridge for hours.

Several other people sustained injuries but none were life-threatening, officials said.

State police said a passenger vehicle blew a tire and came to a stop on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The fuel truck slammed into the parked car from behind, causing the truck to roll over and erupt into flames that swallowed both vehicles, according to the state police accident report.

Officials said the truck spilled about 2,200 gallons (8,340 liters) of home heating oil, some of it flowing into the Thames River, which separates New London and Groton. Environmental crews worked to contain the spill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday...
One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence

Latest News

Lawrence Habitat for Humanity will host the 3rd annual ReCreate Contest and Auction, showcasing...
Lawrence Habitat for Humanity to host annual ReCreate Contest and Auction
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Brooks Yamaha was awarded a plaque congratulating their 50 years in business.
Brooks Yamaha celebrates 50 years in business