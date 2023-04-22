Mayor Padilla, VIDA show Latin American community support with soup fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VIDA hosted its annual fundraiser — enjoying a bowl of soup with the mayor.

Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla joined residents at Second Presbyterian Church and discussed how the city is welcoming and embracing the Latin American community.

The event sponsor, VIDA Ministry, was formed in 2006 to welcome Latin American immigrants and treat them with kindness. Their mission is to provide free classes in English, citizenship, nutrition, and computers to Topeka’s Latin American immigrant community.

