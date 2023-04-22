Lawrence Habitat for Humanity to host annual ReCreate Contest and Auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Habitat for Humanity will host the 3rd annual ReCreate Contest and Auction, showcasing local creations.

Lawrence Habitat for Humanity announced ReCreate Contest and Auction showcases innovative projects created from something found at the Lawrence Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Officials judge the projects and four prizes will be presented for creativity, showmanship, quality of design and execution, and people’s choice.

Lawrence Habitat for Humanity said this year, the general public is invited to purchase a ticket to the ReCreate and Celebrate event on Thursday, May 4 at BlueJacket Crossing Vineyard & Winery where items will be on display and available for bidding. High-end raffle packages, food stations, beverages, and live entertainment will be present during this after-hours event. Tickets are available online at www.one.bidpal.net/restorecrecreate for $40 for a single ticket and $100 for four tickets.

Lawrence Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Erika Zimmerman shared a comment about the ReCreate Contest and Auction.

“We’re excited to host an in-person event this year to not only celebrate the hard work of our ReCreate artists, but also raise important dollars to support our mission of building and repairing affordable homes in our community. This is another great way our ReStore supports our goals, and we love seeing the creativity of our community,” said Zimmerman.

Event volunteer Leah Henderson commented on the community support for the event.

“We’re thankful for our community supporters, and we’re excited to be partnering with BlueJacket Crossing Vineyard & Winery, on this event. Their space provides a great atmosphere for this fun, after-hours event,” said Henderson.

To preview the completed ReCreate projects and vote on the favorite entry, visit Lawrence Habitat For Humanity’s Facebook page starting April 27 to May 3.

