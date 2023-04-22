Laird Noller Companies opens new RV Supercenter in Topeka

Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.
Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.(16 News Now)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Laird Noller Companies is opening its newest addition, the Laird Noller RV Supercenter.

Laird Noller Companies announced the RV Supercenter will host its grand opening April 27 - 29 located at the corner of 21st St. and Topeka Blvd. They have been open for sales for a few months, but their parts and service are complete as well. The three-day event will include food, drinks, prizes, and exclusive grand opening deals. Manufacturer representatives will be present for all RV questions.

The Service Center for the latest addition is located at 5332 SW 25th St. in Topeka, and will handle all travel trailer and RV service needs.

Laird Noller Companies indicated the lot includes new Keystone RVs, numerous pre-owned options, and any accessories customers could need for their current or future RV.

Laird Noller Companies said Noller has been in business for over 60 years and has served the northeast Kansas area in various ways since their debut in 1960. RVs are the newest way for them to provide a service for their community.

