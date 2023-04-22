KDHE issues stream advisory for tributary east of Mill Creek in Lenexa

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary east of Mill Creek in Lenexa, Kan.

KDHE announced the stream advisory as a result of a spill of unknown material. The unnamed tributary is located South of 95th St. near Renner Blvd. and I-435 in Lenexa, Kan. The agencies investigating the cause of the spill include KDHE, EPA, Johnson County, and the City of Lenexa.

KDHE said the advisory has been issued because potential elevated contaminants may be present in the unnamed tributary east of Mill Creek. Do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream if residents live or have activities near this stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory when testing indicated secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

