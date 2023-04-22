Grow Green Match Day helps non-profit organizations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th annual Grow Green Match Day was held today in Manhattan.

Grow Green Match Day is an opportunity for non-profit agencies with endowed funds at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to receive donations with the foundation providing a 50% match. Combined donations up to $20,000 will be matched at 50%, giving a maximum of $10,000 in matching funds to any organization.

There were 95 organizations that participated in Match Day ranging from healthcare to human trafficking. Gifts made by community donors will go directly to each organization for their immediate needs.

”Oh it’s terrific because these non-profits on their own wouldn’t have the ability to have this many donors in one given day bring attention to giving to them. So you draw a line in the sand on match day and say here’s your day and so we find donors in this community that are saving up for this day through the course of the year,” said Vern Henricks, president and CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.

Henricks also mentioned that they want to surpass the $1.7 million raised from last year. Online donations can be made all day until midnight as you can make an online donation here.

