Freeze Saturday night, warmer Sunday

Rain chances return next week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are expected to be below freezing late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The combination of upper 20s to low 30s and light to calm winds will lead to frost to develop as well. The good news is the light winds will continue into Sunday with highs about 5° warmer than Saturday making for a nice day despite highs nearly 10° below average for this time of year. Temperatures continue to remain below average for the work week with rain chances returning.

Taking Action:

  1. Below freezing temperatures expected by Sunday morning, make sure you cover any sensitive vegetation or bring them inside.
  2. Rain chances exist next week but confidence remains low on specific details like timing and how much rain to expect so keep checking back daily for updates especially beginning Monday.

With the concern for lows to drop below freezing tonight, the question is will this be the last time this season. It’s possible but not guaranteed. The cool air hangs around the northern half of the US through the beginning of May and if conditions line up right including it getting down into northeast KS, temperatures may still drop in the 30s after this weekend but the uncertainty will be how cool in the 30s.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 46 Record low is 30° from 1982 for Sunday
Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 46 Record low is 30° from 1982 for Sunday(WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: High clouds in the afternoon but generally mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Monday will be in the 60s again with most spots in the mid 60s however upper 60s can’t be ruled out. While there is a low chance some areas may start to get rain late Monday afternoon, the better chance for rain will move in after sunset. Models do keep the rain into Tuesday mainly in the morning with dry conditions by the afternoon.

Models continue to keep the majority of the heavier rain west and south and also differences in the models on how heavy the rain will be still exists. One model has most spots receiving less than 0.10″, the same model that indicated most spots getting at least 0.50″ just a couple days ago. As of now the highest chance for rain is Monday night into Tuesday morning and then again Friday but any shift in the storm system could lead to other chances through the week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan
A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday...
One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence

Latest News

Couple rain chances next week
Freeze tonight, warmer tomorrow
Rain returns next week
Dry and cool weekend
Staying cool this weekend while staying dry. Rain returns next week
Cool and dry
Dry until next work week
Dry today, more seasonal