Freeze Saturday night, warmer Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are expected to be below freezing late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The combination of upper 20s to low 30s and light to calm winds will lead to frost to develop as well. The good news is the light winds will continue into Sunday with highs about 5° warmer than Saturday making for a nice day despite highs nearly 10° below average for this time of year. Temperatures continue to remain below average for the work week with rain chances returning.

Taking Action:

Below freezing temperatures expected by Sunday morning, make sure you cover any sensitive vegetation or bring them inside. Rain chances exist next week but confidence remains low on specific details like timing and how much rain to expect so keep checking back daily for updates especially beginning Monday.

With the concern for lows to drop below freezing tonight, the question is will this be the last time this season. It’s possible but not guaranteed. The cool air hangs around the northern half of the US through the beginning of May and if conditions line up right including it getting down into northeast KS, temperatures may still drop in the 30s after this weekend but the uncertainty will be how cool in the 30s.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 46 Record low is 30° from 1982 for Sunday (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: High clouds in the afternoon but generally mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Monday will be in the 60s again with most spots in the mid 60s however upper 60s can’t be ruled out. While there is a low chance some areas may start to get rain late Monday afternoon, the better chance for rain will move in after sunset. Models do keep the rain into Tuesday mainly in the morning with dry conditions by the afternoon.

Models continue to keep the majority of the heavier rain west and south and also differences in the models on how heavy the rain will be still exists. One model has most spots receiving less than 0.10″, the same model that indicated most spots getting at least 0.50″ just a couple days ago. As of now the highest chance for rain is Monday night into Tuesday morning and then again Friday but any shift in the storm system could lead to other chances through the week.

