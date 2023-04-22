Cornhole pros, NFL players compete in capitol city

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Cornhole League (ACL) is in Topeka from April 21-23 at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the second SuperHole IV prelim, ACL Open #10 and Shootout #2.

SuperHole IV is a multi-event cornhole series where 32 ACL professionals and 32 celebrities compete for $250,000 in charity. The celebrities competing in Topeka are Buffalo Bills players Dion Dawkins, Jordan Poyer, Tim Settle Jr. and Tyler Matekevich. The matchups between the Bills players and ACL professionals were broadcast on ESPN2 Friday.

“They are professionals at what they do and it is awesome to be around a different style of professional,” Poyer said. “To see how their mind works, the way they train is very different and, in a way, it is inspiring.”

Pros in the ACL Open and Shootout are competing for over $20,000 in payouts throughout the weekend.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

