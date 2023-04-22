Corks and Forks fundraiser wines and dines while fighting cancer

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents gathered Friday night for great food and a great cause.

The American Cancer Society hosted its Annual “Corks and Forks” Fundraiser at the Topeka Country Club.

Attendants were treated to a five-course dinner and various wine pairings.

Throughout the evening, attendants also had the opportunity to bid on several live and silent auction items.

The “Garden Soiree” themed event was created with the American Cancer Society’s goal of a world without cancer.

