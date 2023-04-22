Community of Junction City gathered to clean the city up

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Green it up clean it Up was held today in Junction City.

Members of the community gathered at various spots throughout the town of Junction City to pick up trash. The Junction City police department along with parks and rec, public works, and other city officials put this event on for the public. Officials said the community support for this event was amazing.

”It really intensifies and makes us understand and appreciate that the community is a partner with us and were really excited, every time we see this many people come out for an event it’s a very exciting opportunity for us, it’s a great opportunity to get our message out there and show that not only is the city here for them but their here for us,” said John Lamb, chief officer for Junction City police department.

“People take pride in our town, they want to do the right thing, and when your city’s beautiful everybody benefits,” said Pat Landes, mayor of Junction City.

Members said they collected over 3,000 pounds of trash today with over 100 people volunteering.

