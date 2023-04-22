Brooks Yamaha celebrates 50 years in business

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brooks Yamaha was awarded a plaque congratulating their 50 years in business.

Officials said Chamber President and CEO Jason Smith presented Brooks Yamaha owner Clifton Raub and past owners Ralph Brooks and Monty Peterson with a plaque congratulating their 50 years in business.

Brooks Yamaha Inc. is a locally owned business founded in 1973, located on the east side of Manhattan. Brooks Yamaha sell and service powersports and outdoor power equipment with a wide range of parts and accessories to complement each item. Their employees have over 100 years of combined knowledge and experience in the industry. Brooks Yamaha is able to give customers the best advice and service for them and their equipment’s needs.

Since 2005, Clifton Raub along with his wife, Vanessa, purchased the business from Monty Peterson in January 2015.

Raub shared a comment about his experience at Brooks Yamaha.

“We are not a large dealership and I think that’s great. I think you get more of a personal touch from a small business,” Raub said. “As long as we treat each customer with the same respect and dignity as we would want to be treated, I think we will earn and keep lifelong customers.”

Brooks Yamaha can provide customers with the latest and best in powersports products to make their outdoor living more enjoyable. From the most recent in ATV technology to the latest motorcycles, Brooks Yamaha can help customers find the recreational vehicle that is made for them. Combine this wide array of selections with their friendly and knowledgeable staff, and Brooks Yamaha is convinced they will become customers’ only shop for all of their Powersports and outdoor power equipment needs.

