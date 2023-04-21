Upgrades to bridge close NW 66th St. at N. Topeka Blvd and NE Indian Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction crews will begin upgrades to the bridge leading to a road closure at NW 66th St. between N. Topeka Blvd and NE Indian Creek.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners announced they will begin the construction project beginning Monday, May 1. NW 66th St. between N. Topeka Blvd. and NE Indian Creek will be closed to thru traffic for the removal of the existing bridge over Indian Creek with a new 27′-36′-27′ reinforced concrete haunched slab bridge with a 28′-0′ wide roadway.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners noted the project will be complete Friday, Oct. 6.

The project will be administered by the Kansas Department of Transportation on behalf of Shawnee County. The contractor for the project is King Construction Co., Inc. from Hesston, Kan.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said no detour will be shared for the project. Local access along NW 66th St. will be available via NE Indian Creek Rd.

