Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for his connection to a homicide earlier this week.

The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Murder in the 1st Degree

Criminal possession of a weapon

Violate offender registration act

On April 17, TPD Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. on reports of gunshots.

On arrival, officers found Sherman Coleman Jr, 33, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Coleman was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

