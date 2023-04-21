Topeka High’s Adisyn Caryl signs NLI to Illinois

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High softball star Adisyn Caryl made it official with the University of Illinois on Thursday.

The multi-sport athlete signed her NLI to play softball for the Illini surrounded by friends and family at the school.

In her time with the Trojans, Caryl led them to two 6A State titles in softball, and garnered multiple all-city, all-league, all-county, and all-state honors. Not to mention what she’s done on the basketball and tennis courts, as well.

“The school is just a great school, and I think that’s kinda what I was looking for first, was education. But also on top of that, the coaching staff really pushes the kids and makes them better players along with people,” she said.

Becoming an Illini is a family affair, as she’ll be joining her older sister Zoe Caryl, who’s now a sophomore with the program.

Adisyn says she couldn’t be more excited to get started out in Illinois.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment since I saw my sister up here at the same school doing it, and I’m just like really happy,” Caryl added.

