Topeka High’s Adisyn Caryl signs NLI to Illinois

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High softball star Adisyn Caryl made it official with the University of Illinois on Thursday.

The multi-sport athlete signed her NLI to play softball for the Illini surrounded by friends and family at the school.

In her time with the Trojans, Caryl led them to two 6A State titles in softball, and garnered multiple all-city, all-league, all-county, and all-state honors. Not to mention what she’s done on the basketball and tennis courts, as well.

“The school is just a great school, and I think that’s kinda what I was looking for first, was education. But also on top of that, the coaching staff really pushes the kids and makes them better players along with people,” she said.

Becoming an Illini is a family affair, as she’ll be joining her older sister Zoe Caryl, who’s now a sophomore with the program.

Adisyn says she couldn’t be more excited to get started out in Illinois.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment since I saw my sister up here at the same school doing it, and I’m just like really happy,” Caryl added.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J Dustin Cain
Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
Christopher Ray
Arrest made in Topeka’s 14th homicide, victim identified as 55-year-old local

Latest News

Wamego's Peyton Hardenburger
Wamego’s Hardenburger shining on the mound
Hayden's Mary Burenheide shoots on goal against Junction City
Hayden soccer wins big, softball falls in DH to Manhattan
Elle LaBin celebrating a goal with her teammates against Turner
Seaman scores 14 goals en route to another win
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays