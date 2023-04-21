Topeka 1st UMC celebrates 100 years for its pipe organ

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A central piece of a downtown topeka church is now 100 years old.

It’s the Austin pipe organ at First United Methodist Church.

Donna Osborne and Steve Eubank visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit of history about the organ and how they’re celebrating its milestone.

A special program Sunday afternoon will bring back five of the church’s former organists, who’ll each once again take a turn filling the church with music. They’ll also share bits about the history.

The Austin Organ Celebration is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd.

