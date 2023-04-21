Tempo the pup reminds you Paws in the Park is one week away!

Helping Hands Humane Society's Paws in the Park fundraiser is coming up April 29.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Paws in the Park is only a week away.

Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society brought an adorable friend to Eye on NE Kansas to remind everyone of the details.

Tempo is a younger male mixed breed who came to the shelter as a stray. Like all dogs, he is free to adopt right now. HHHS continues to offer its $0 dog adoption special with the numbers of dogs remaining at capacity.

Watch the video to see this sweet pup cozy up with us on the Red Couch. Also, get details about the April 29 Paws in the Park event and register at www.hhhstopeka.org.

