Police investigating report of robbery to woman in southeast Topeka

Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in the...
Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in the 1600 block of S.E. 29th in southeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of S.E. 29th.

Initial reports indicated a woman was holding $300 in cash when someone took it from her and left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of arrests, and a suspect description wasn’t available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

