Police investigating report of robbery to woman in southeast Topeka
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in southeast Topeka.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of S.E. 29th.
Initial reports indicated a woman was holding $300 in cash when someone took it from her and left the scene.
No injuries were reported.
There were no immediate reports of arrests, and a suspect description wasn’t available.
