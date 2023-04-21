Police investigating report of robbery to woman in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of S.E. 29th.

Initial reports indicated a woman was holding $300 in cash when someone took it from her and left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of arrests, and a suspect description wasn’t available.

