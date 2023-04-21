One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence

A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on US-40 highway, just east of Bob Billings Parkway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on US-40 when it crossed the center line, sideswiping a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer.

The Hyundai came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway, while the semi pulled over to the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Todd C. Grigaitis, 35, of Chesterfield, Mo., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Grigaitis, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, identified as Donald L. McDowell Jr., 63, of Basehor, was reported uninjured. The patrol said McDowell, who was alone in the semi, was wearing his seat belt.

