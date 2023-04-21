New Cadillac LYRIQ charges into Cable Dahmer of Topeka

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ
2023 Cadillac LYRIQ(Doug Brown)
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents were able to experience Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle firsthand at a local Topeka dealership.

Cable Dahmer of Topeka presented two models of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ on Friday. One vehicle was primarily for display, while the other allowed residents to test drive the LYRIQ.

The five-passenger vehicle comes in two powertrains — rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.

Cable Dahmer sales consultant Marty Steinert detailed some of the features of the LYRIQ and the benefits of an electric vehicle.

“The ride is very smooth. The good news about electric vehicles is that they have instant torque,” Steinert said. “What that translates to is that when you step on the accelerator pedal, the vehicle instantly has all the power at your foot right away. So you’re going to go from 0-60 in this vehicle in probably under four seconds.”

Cable Dahmer is taking orders for the new LYRIQ.

“Production on the rear-wheel drive models will start as soon as May of this year. These are 2024 models that you’ll be ordering,” Steinert said. “Production on the all-wheel drive models will be late in summer. We can expect to start seeing vehicles arriving at the dealership — probably early fall.”

The Lyriq SUV was available to view on Friday at Cable Dahmer.

