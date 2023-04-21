Nearly $10 million granted to expand elderly, disabled housing for Kansans

Nearly $10 million was announced today by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to expand housing for...
Nearly $10 million was announced today by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to expand housing for elderly and disabled Kansans.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $10 million was announced today by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to expand housing for elderly and disabled Kansans.

The Office of the Governor announced the funding has been awarded to nine recipients for the construction or renovation of housing for persons with disabilities and the elderly. The ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ABODE) program provided the funding. The funding was launched by Commerce earlier this year.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the announcement of the nearly $10 million for elderly and disabled housing expansion.

“Safe and accessible residential communities for elderly and disabled Kansans are necessary for living independently,” Governor Kelly said. “These awards will increase housing options that meet the needs of these communities.”

The Office of the Governor said the funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. The funds were approved by the State Finance Council to address housing issues faced by these high-need populations.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland provided a comment regarding quality housing for elderly and disabled Kansans.

“All Kansans deserve quality housing,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “The ABODE awards will not only increase housing stock in communities across the state but will help improve the quality of life for thousands of deserving Kansans.”

The Office of the Governor indicated ABODE applications included health and safety renovations to existing buildings or the construction of new multi-housing units that accommodate individuals who are elderly and/or disabled. Project design, engineering costs, and architectural designs were also permitted as eligible expenditures. Awardees will have two years to complete their projects and use all awarded funds.

Senate President Ty Masterson shared a comment regarding the grants for housing.

“These ABODE grants will help counteract rising housing costs and help ensure elderly and disabled Kansans have a safe and quality place to live,” Masterson said.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins released a comment about the ARPA funding.

“High-needs populations already were struggling with housing access and availability before COVID-19,” Hawkins said. “The pandemic only intensified those issues. Using ARPA funding to help resolve them makes perfect sense.”

The $9.8 million in ABODE grants awardees include:

  • Cottonwood Falls Housing Authority, Cottonwood Falls, $1,000,000
  • Derby Senior Living, Derby, $1,500,000
  • Maple Gardens Village, Wichita, $1,190,000
  • Menninger Clock Tower Apartments, Topeka, $637,500
  • John’s Place Apartments, Victoria, $850,000
  • Sunflower Flats, Manhattan, $1,500,000
  • Villas at Pinnacle Pointe, Ottawa, $1,080,000
  • Wiswell Farms Senior Villas, Spring Hill, $1,468,800
  • WK Housing, Meade, $548,250

To learn more about the program, visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in Kiowa County in...
Wisconsin man, 19, killed in head-on crash in Kiowa County
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills related to changes to childcare centers,...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on childcare qualifications, ballot provisions and abortion procedures
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500...
Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Police were investigating a report of a robbery to an individual late Friday morning in the...
Police investigating report of robbery to woman in southeast Topeka
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that expands and prioritizes affordable...
Governor Kelly signs bill for affordable housing
KU baseball's Michael Brooks raises money for Lawrence public schools
KU baseball’s Michael Brooks turning hits into funds for schools
Riley County police arrested a man and a woman, both 20, on Thursday afternoon following the...
Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan