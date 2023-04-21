‘Mr. K-State’ Ernie Barrett passes away

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State legend Ernie Barrett, also known as “Mr. K-State” passed away at the age of 93 in Manhattan on Friday morning.

Known for his staple firm handshake, Barrett is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bonnie, his son Brad and a grandson Ryan and his wife, Lauren.

A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Bramlage Coliseum with a reception to follow in the Shamrock Zone. The service and reception are open to the public.

Born in Pratt, KS on August 27, 1929, Barrett eventually called Wellington, KS his home. He led Wellington High School to its sole state championship in 1947 and earned all-state honors.

Barrett entered his freshman year on the basketball team at K-State in 1948. In his time as a player, he was the school’s first consensus All-American, and guided the Wildcats to the Final Four in 1950-51 as captain.

Barrett was a two-time graduate of K-State, earning his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1951, and a master’s degree in journalism in 1956.

He later became an assistant coach to Fred “Tex” Winter, and was part of two Final Fours in 1959 and 1964, and five Big Eight titles from 1958-64.

He eventually became K-State’s athletic director in 1969. He spearheaded numerous athletics facilities such as Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Colbert Hills Golf Course, Tointon Family Stadium, and R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.

Barrett has a statue in his honor in front of Bramlage Coliseum, and his jersey has hung in the rafters since 2005.

