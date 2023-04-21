‘Mr. K-State’ Ernie Barrett passes away

Ernie Barrett dies at 93.
Ernie Barrett dies at 93.(Kansas State University)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State legend Ernie Barrett, also known as “Mr. K-State” passed away at the age of 93 in Manhattan on Friday morning.

Known for his staple firm handshake, Barrett is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bonnie, his son Brad and a grandson Ryan and his wife, Lauren.

A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Bramlage Coliseum with a reception to follow in the Shamrock Zone. The service and reception are open to the public.

Born in Pratt, KS on August 27, 1929, Barrett eventually called Wellington, KS his home. He led Wellington High School to its sole state championship in 1947 and earned all-state honors.

Barrett entered his freshman year on the basketball team at K-State in 1948. In his time as a player, he was the school’s first consensus All-American, and guided the Wildcats to the Final Four in 1950-51 as captain.

Barrett was a two-time graduate of K-State, earning his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1951, and a master’s degree in journalism in 1956.

He later became an assistant coach to Fred “Tex” Winter, and was part of two Final Fours in 1959 and 1964, and five Big Eight titles from 1958-64.

He eventually became K-State’s athletic director in 1969. He spearheaded numerous athletics facilities such as Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Colbert Hills Golf Course, Tointon Family Stadium, and R.V. Christian Track and Field Complex.

Barrett has a statue in his honor in front of Bramlage Coliseum, and his jersey has hung in the rafters since 2005.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Tropics
Investigation launched towards Topeka Tropics
A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday in Kiowa County in...
Wisconsin man, 19, killed in head-on crash in Kiowa County
The Topeka Police Department announced Thursday evening that Christopher L. Brown, 36, Topeka,...
Topeka man arrested for 1st-degree murder
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed three bills related to changes to childcare centers,...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on childcare qualifications, ballot provisions and abortion procedures
Crews were responding to a report of a tree falling onto a house early Thursday in the 1500...
Crews respond to report of tree falling onto house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

FILE — The Current are off to an 0-3 start to the season and looked uncompetitive in Saturday...
KC Current fire coach Matt Potter, cite ‘leadership and employment responsibilities’
FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Bubic to have Tommy John surgery
KU baseball's Michael Brooks raises money for Lawrence public schools
KU baseball’s Michael Brooks turning hits into funds for schools
Michael Brooks pkg