Man, 20, arrested in Sunset Zoo shooting incident in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug and weapons counts following a search warrant that was served Thursday afternoon in Manhattan, authorities said.

The man also was arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred during an incident in March in which a 23-year-old man was shot in the Sunset Zoo parking lot in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, a search warrant was executed around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Drive in Manhattan. The location was about five blocks west of the Kansas State University campus.

Riley County police said drugs and guns were found at the scene.

As a result of the search warrant being served, authorities said, Thesiaus Robinson and Sierra Wells, both 20 of Manhattan, were arrested.

Robinson was arrested in connection with distribution of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal use of weapons; two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of hallucinogenic drugs; and three counts of drug possession.

Robinson also was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery in the March 6 incident at the Sunset Zoo parking lot in Manhattan in which a man was shot.

Wells on Thursday was arrested in connection with distribution of marijuana; criminal use of weapons; and two counts each of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said Robinson was issued a total bond of $45,000 for the drug and weapon counts. Bond for his aggravated robbery offense and judicial review were pending on Friday morning.

Wells was issued a bond of $25,000 and was no longer in the Riley County Jail as of Friday morning.

Robinson was the fourth arrest in connection with the Sunset Zoo parking lot shooting incident. Three Manhattan residents were arrested March 15 in connection with that incident.

The man who was shot was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan before being transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Authorities said shortly after the incident that the man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

