Local volunteers recognized as part of National Volunteer Month

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April is National Volunteer Month, and two local organizations recognized the volunteers of past, present and future.

The Capper Foundation held a drive-thru handout to thank their volunteers Thursday, April 20. Volunteers were given cookies, drinks and other assorted goods. “These are the people that serve in so many and important ways at Capper Foundation,” Capper President/CEO Zach Ahrens said. “Without them, we would not be able to serve and support as many people as we do in the community.”

The United Way of Kaw Valley hosted a volunteer fair Thursday, allowing residents interested in volunteering to connect with local non-profit organizations. “When we work together as a community to support not only ourselves and our families but also families in need, it just makes a better community to live, learn and play in,” Jessica Barraclough, United Way of Greater Topeka VP of Strategic Initiatives, said.

