KU baseball’s Michael Brooks turning hits into funds for schools

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU baseball third baseman Michael Brooks is turning his success on the diamond into money for Lawrence public schools.

Brooks is donating $20 of his own money to the Lawrence Schools Foundation for every hit he records this season with the Jayhawks.

”Going to public school back in South Florida, it’s a struggle. We don’t get a lot of money, and I just thought I should do something back here,” Brooks said.

The money is to help provide school supplies. He calls the initiative “Hits for Teachers”.

“Being able to do something for kids, because I was in their position at one point so. Just being able to do it for the kids is something that makes me happy,” said Brooks.

His inspiration behind his initiative is his Mom, who’s been a teacher his whole life.

“She saw the article about me the other day, and she texted me, and said it brought some tears to her eyes,” he said.

Even though Brooks is from Florida, he wants to keep the efforts closer to where he plays now.

“The hits are in Lawrence, so why not keep them in Lawrence?”

So far, Brooks has 32 hits. That’s already $640 with a month still remaining in the regular season.

“He’s the best college third baseman I’ve ever coached,” said head coach Dan Fitzgerald. “It was just a matter of time before his hits started to fall, and I’m certainly glad they’re falling.”

His coaches are proud, and his team has been pretty supportive of his efforts.

“It’s funny, it goes both ways. Some of them also have school teachers back home, their moms are teachers. And they appreciate what I’m doing and sometimes they’ll mess with me, the other guys will mess with me. But all in all, they know it’s for a good cause,” said Brooks.

And he’s caught quite a bit of attention on social media this week for his initiative. Some are asking, is there room for Hits for Teachers to grow into something bigger? Can others contribute to it? Brooks says he’s not opposed.

“Obviously we haven’t done anything about that yet, but if the opportunity comes up, I’d be more than willing to look into that.”

And his kindness has already inspired others in Lawrence. A team spokesperson told 13 Sports that one resident has pledged to match Brooks’ donation at the end of the season.

