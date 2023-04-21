Kansas Department of Labor shares Labor Market Report for March 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shares the Labor Market Report for March 2023.

Kansas Department of Labor said the Labor Market Report for March includes nonfarm jobs and labor force estimates, which are produced using data from two monthly surveys.

Kansas Department of Labor noted the Labor Market Information Services division of Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in March, which has not changed from February and an increase from 2.4% in March 2022.

Secretary Amber Shultz shared a statement regarding the Labor Market Report.

“The Kansas unemployment rate remained steady at 2.9% throughout the first quarter of 2023,” said Shultz. “This is an increase from a series low of 2.4% last year, but still one of the lowest recorded unemployment rates for the state.”

Kansas Department of Labor said seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas shows total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 2,200 from February. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs decreased by 2,900 over the month while government increased by 700.

Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen described the change in job estimates.

“Kansas nonfarm job estimates for March showed little change over the month,” said Doerksen. “The state has seen significant growth over the year, led by gains in professional, scientific, and technical services as well as growth in health care and social assistance.”

Kansas Department of Labor said since March 2022, Kansas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 37,100. This change is due to an increase of 33,200 private sector jobs and an increase of 3,900 government jobs.

For more information about the complete Kansas labor market information for March, visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.