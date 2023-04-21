K-State’s Ekow Boye-Doe prepares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With just one week left until the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, K-State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe is excited for what’s to come.

This past season in Manhattan, Boye-Doe totaled a career best 26 tackles and 5 pass breakups, which earned him Big 12 Honorable Mention accolades.

Born in Ghana, raised in Lawrence, and eventually finding his way to the Wildcats, Boye-Doe said his younger self could have never imagined actually being in the position he is in now.

“But as time passed, my dad and my family did a great job of setting an example of just hard work, and determination, and you’ll be able to reach whatever dreams or aspirations that you may have,” Boye-Doe said.

He told 13 Sports what an NFL franchise would gain by drafting him.

“I have speed that you can’t find anywhere, and I’m a competitor, and I’m a winner,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.