Highway upgrades lead to lane reduction on Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway upgrades lead to lane reduction on Fort Riley Blvd. from Juliette to 10th St. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan announced T&M Construction will begin the maintenance project known as CCLIP starting Monday, April 24 on Fort Riley Boulevard (K-18). Officials indicated the first phase will include rehabilitating and replacing broken, cracked concrete panels on the highway surface.

Fort Riley Boulevard will be reduced to two-way traffic with one lane closed in each direction from approximately Juliette Ave. to 10th St.

During the phase, the reduced lanes will vary. Officials encourage drivers to proceed with caution due to narrow lanes and lane shifts in this corridor for the duration of the project.

Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Plan (CCLIP), provided funding for the construction project, providing matching grant funds to cities for surface preservation, pavement restoration and geometric improvement.

For traffic impacts, City of Manhattan said expect moderate to heavy traffic and some delays on Fort Riley Blvd. between 10th St. and Juliette Ave., especially during heavy commute times.

The timeline is expected to take four weeks to complete this phase of the project, depending on the weather.

